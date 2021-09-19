Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

