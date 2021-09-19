Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

