Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $228,000 in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

