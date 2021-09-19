Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 18,324 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 72.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 961.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 74.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Geron by 215.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 59.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

