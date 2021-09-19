Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,568 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,413.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 355,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 92.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 417.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.