Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 784 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,217. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

