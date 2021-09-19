Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

