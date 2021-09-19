Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.