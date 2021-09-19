Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after buying an additional 244,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after buying an additional 196,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after buying an additional 217,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.