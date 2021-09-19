Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $73,352,910.77 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alice L. Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19.

Walmart stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $236,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

