Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.10 $185.00 million $2.14 133.77 Onion Global $584.01 million 1.12 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 2.33% -30.14% 9.18% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wayfair and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 2 5 14 0 2.57 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayfair presently has a consensus price target of $332.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats Onion Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

