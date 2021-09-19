WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. WebSafety has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About WebSafety

WebSafety, Inc engages in the provision of Internet software applications and services. It allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child’s mobile device. Its features include web browsing, app installations, text messages, social media, block screen time, track location, real-time alerts, and parent dashboard.

