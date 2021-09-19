WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Tops $2.54

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $312.60 million and $154.41 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 111.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00071133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00120876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00174019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.49 or 0.07055945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.11 or 1.00070364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00851734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

