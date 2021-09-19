WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

