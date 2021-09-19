Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE DMO opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

