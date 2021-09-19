Westhampton Capital LLC Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

