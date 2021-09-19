Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

LDOS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.81. 3,231,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

