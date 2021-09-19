Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 128,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 771.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,390,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

