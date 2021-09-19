Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 19,872 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 54.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.24. 591,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,336. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

