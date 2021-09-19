Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,592.88. The company had a trading volume of 263,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,596.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,483.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

