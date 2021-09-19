Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,443 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 58.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 30.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU traded down $11.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.85. 1,860,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.59. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

