Westpac Banking Corp Sells 22,325 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. 2,135,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

