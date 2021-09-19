WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.