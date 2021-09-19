WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87.

About WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

