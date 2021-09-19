Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 32,475 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,750,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000.

NYSEARCA XVV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. 12,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

