Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 53,981 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.86. 1,427,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,809. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.65.

