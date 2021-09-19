Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 928 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 6.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

CMI traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,552. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

