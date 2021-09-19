Wharton Business Group LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4,801.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.50. 45,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

