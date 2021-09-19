Wharton Business Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

