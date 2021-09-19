Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 17,705 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,705 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $285,000.

PWV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,316. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

