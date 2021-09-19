William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Latch’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

LTCH opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,233,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

