WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 412 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 68.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $212,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 47.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

