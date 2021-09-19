WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $656,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $983.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $819.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $833.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.91. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.