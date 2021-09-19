WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $689,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.