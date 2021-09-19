WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,091 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $97,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRIM opened at $26.14 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

