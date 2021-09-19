WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

