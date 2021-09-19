WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

DGRS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

