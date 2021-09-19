Wolverine Trading LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

