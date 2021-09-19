Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $217,000 in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 32.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 32.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $557,000.

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

