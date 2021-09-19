Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harmonic by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLIT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.10, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

