World Asset Management Inc Has $593,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

