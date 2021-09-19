World Asset Management Inc Has $616,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The AES were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 826,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The AES by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 194,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

