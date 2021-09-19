World Asset Management Inc Sells 117 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $108.20 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

