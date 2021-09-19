World Asset Management Inc Sells 191 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.89. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.