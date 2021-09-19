World Asset Management Inc Sells 251 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

