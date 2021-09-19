World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,139 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

