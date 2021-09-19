World Asset Management Inc Sells 90 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $289.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

