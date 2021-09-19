World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.09 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

