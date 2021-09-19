Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.53.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

