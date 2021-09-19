XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

